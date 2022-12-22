New-look taskforce formed to tackle County Lines drug chains in the West Midlands

Police officials have moved the current taskforce within the force's Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in a bid to tackle the "vicious cycle" of crime.

It means there will be more officers available, greater access to support teams like dogs and drones, and better links to local policing teams and communities.

Det Insp Phil Poole, who is heading up theCounty Lines Taskforce, said: "Tackling County Lines continues to be a priority for West Midlands Police.

"We know drugs - the networks and the dealers behind them - underpin so much of the crime that our communities are subjected to. We also understand the hardship, exploitation and violence many who get involved are subjected to, and our work to stop that, runs 24/7, every day of the year.

"But we can't do this alone, we need the public to stand up with us and fight back against this criminality which blights so many lives. If someone you know is being drawn into a County Line network or you think a property is being used for dealing, please come to us."

The force said the focus is on identifying dealers who are moving drugs from the West Midlands into shire counties and small towns and taking action against them – as well as safeguarding children and vulnerable adults who are being exploited.

And they are continuing to carry out multiple enforcements each week with seizures of drugs and weapons and the recovery of suspected burner phones, thought to be used as drug hotlines.