The Haven Refuge given Aldi vouchers and selection boxes ahead of Christmas

By Adam SmithWolverhamptonPublished:

Women and children at Wolverhampton's The Haven Refuge were given a Christmas surprise this week.

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR 20/12/2022 Cllr Zee Russell donates Aldi vouchers to the Haven. Pictured with , right , Hayley Powell....

Ettingshall Councillor Zee Russell delivered Aldi vouchers and 180 chocolate selection boxes to the Waterloo Road charity.

Councillor Russell said: "We used ward funds to give the women Aldi vouchers so they could go shopping themselves this festive season.

"And we delivered 180 chocolate selection boxes to the refuge."

The Haven helps women who are rebuilding their lives after domestic abuse and trauma and is recognised as one of the most progressive charities in the country.

Councillor Russell added: "We try and do as much as we can throughout the year, we serve hot meals on Fridays and always support the great work done at the refuge all year round.

"Last Christmas we delivered hampers but this year we felt giving the women the chance to shop for themselves was more important in the cost of living crisis."

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

