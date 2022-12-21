Image reveals what new Wolverhampton health and wellbeing facility could look like

A computer generated image of what the new Oxley health & wellbeing facility (pictured right) and homes (pictured left) could look like

It comes after Wolverhampton Council submitted an outline planning application for the development, which includes neighbouring homes.

The modern development would sit on the site of the former Oxley Day Training Centre.

A feasibility study for the scheme on the vacant, council-owned Probert Road site was conducted and feedback provided at community events earlier this year has shaped the design, which consists of two complementary buildings, submitted to planners.

The residential accommodation proposal will include an opportunity for key worker housing and affordable living.

It allows for a mix of 23 housing units across the site with a view to partnering with a housing partner that can support the new Government Self & Custom Build initiative.

Demolition works on the former training centre are expected to start by late spring 2023.

Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for city assets and housing, said: “This is an ambitious proposal that makes use of a brownfield site that is no longer in use and will deliver an important community asset.

“Following our successful community events held earlier this summer and the engagement workshop with stakeholders, we gained very useful feedback from a cross section of the community.

“The feedback received was instrumental in shaping the final design of the Oxley project as it helped identify further opportunities to benefit the community - and we have now reached the major milestone of submitting the outline planning application.

“This new facility will provide invaluable health and wellbeing services for the local community and will also help deliver more and better homes in Oxley.”

The council has been working closely with the NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board (formerly the NHS Black Country and West Birmingham Clinical Comissioning Group), Oxley Stafford and Probert Road GP surgeries, the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, and Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust to develop a clinical service model.