Stuart Anderson MP backs Government financial settlement with Wolverhampton Council

Stuart Anderson MP

Funding for the authority will rise 10.1 per cent which is in line with September’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate.

The Council will be able to spend £296.4 million, an extra £27 million than last year, ensuring it can continue to deliver vital frontline services.

Stuart Anderson MP said: “The City of Wolverhampton Council plays a valuable role in supporting our local community, and I am delighted that we have been able to secure a funding increase of up to 10.1 per cent for it, which is in line with September’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate and represents £2,621 per dwelling.