Wolverhampton cafe to offer free meals on Christmas day for those struggling with loneliness or hunger

Reece Lambert is inviting anybody who is lonely or without company to have free Christmas dinners at his cafe on Christmas Day

After opening in September, Reece Lambert, 27, now wants to be able to use the opportunity and resources he has available to him for good.

Reece plans to be open from 12pm until 4pm on Sunday, December 25, where he will be handing out free food and refreshments.

Anyone unable to make it to the cafe on the day, Reece will be providing a delivery service, and to get in contact with him on: 01902 571806

Speaking ahead of the day, he said: "I want to let anyone out there, anyone homeless, vulnerable, lonely or anyone that just wants company is more than welcome to come to the cafe on Christmas.

"I will be giving our blankets, hats, scarves and gloves on the day, and of course will be handing out full Christmas dinners out to people.

"I just want to give back to people and it isn't a problem to do it, and so I thought why shouldn't I."

Reece has set up an online fundraiser to help contribute towards the costs, and raised £425 so far, including in-store donations, and people have even dropped off food and drink donations to the cafe.

He added: "I just want it to benefits people who need it. Because I'm taking my time out on the day, and so I want to be able to help those that actually need the help.

"Anyone who has donated any penny, food, drink, I want to thank them all for all the donations - they have helped a lot!