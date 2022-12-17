Theft and robbery suspect arrested after call to Wolverhampton's Bentley Bridge retail park and police foot chase

Wednesfield Police were called after a theft from Next at Bentley Bridge Shopping Park in Wolverhampton by security.
A foot chase followed before a man was arrested.
A spokesman for Wednesfield Police said: "Great result today after the team were involved in a foot chase, in pursuit of a male who was wanted for various offences, including robbery and theft."
He had just stolen from Next @BBShoppingPark and we were notified by security.
Also thanks to colleagues @ResponseWMP
One arrested pic.twitter.com/YVV0q4yMoR