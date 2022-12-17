Notification Settings

Theft and robbery suspect arrested after call to Wolverhampton's Bentley Bridge retail park and police foot chase

WolverhamptonPublished:

A suspect wanted in connection with various offences including robbery and theft was arrested following a foot chase, police say.

Wednesfield Police were called after a theft from Next at Bentley Bridge Shopping Park in Wolverhampton by security.

A foot chase followed before a man was arrested.

A spokesman for Wednesfield Police said: "Great result today after the team were involved in a foot chase, in pursuit of a male who was wanted for various offences, including robbery and theft."

