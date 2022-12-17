Notification Settings

Schoolboy, 15, arrested on suspicion of murder after Jack Lowe stabbing in Darlaston

By Emma Walker

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the stabbing of Jack Lowe in Darlaston.

Jack Lowe

Jack Lowe, aged 18, was stabbed to death on parkland off Cook Street, Darlaston earlier this month.

The 15-year-old suspect was arrested in Walsall.

Three teenagers were arrested shortly after the incident took place, with 18-year-old Brandon Price being charged with murder.

Price, of Mellish Road, Walsall, appeared via video link at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday.

He was remanded in custody and is expected to enter a plea to the charge at Wolverhampton Crown Court on February 10.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We understand that violent incidents, particularly those involving the death of someone so young, are alarming and distressing for the community and have had extra officers in the area to support the community.

"We also ask anyone with information, or who witnessed the attack, to please come forward if you haven’t already done so.

"A teenager has lost his life and we need to understand what happened and bring those responsible to justice.

"Anyone with information should get in touch quoting log number 4105 of 7/12/22."

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

