Plan to demolish former training centre in Wolverhampton

The former Oxley Moor Training Centre in Probert Road, Oxley, Wolverhampton. Photo: Focus Environmental Consultants

Talks have been underway since early this year to knock down the vacant Oxley Moor House and Training Centre in Probert Road, Oxley, in order to develop a new health centre and homes in its place.

The site has not been in use for some time and the buildings have fallen into disrepair and are no longer considered fit for purpose, the council has said.

In a report submitted alongside the planning application, Focus Environmental Consultants – who carried out a survey of the premises – said: “The site comprises several buildings and there are proposals for it to be redeveloped with the construction of a new health and wellbeing facility and also a residential property. The existing buildings will be demolished to facilitate this development.

“The building has been subject to vandalism and most of the windows and doors are now boarded over with metal panels. The brickwork is generally ingood condition. However, the wooden cladding is in a poor state of repair in many areas and there are a number of holes where the boarding has broken or rotted.

“Oxley Day Training Centre is a single-storey, brick-built building with felt and metal flat and half-monitor roofs. There are areas of wooden cladding along the faces of the building,” added the report.