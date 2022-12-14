Bus services across Black Country could be 'severely affected' if strikes go ahead, union says

A National Express bus.

Unite bosses say around 200 workers at National Express West Midlands voted by 96 per cent in a "consultative ballot" for potential industrial action.

It comes after claims drivers have been offered a pay rise above RPI inflation of 14 per cent, whilst engineers have been offered a 10.1 per cent increase.

The engineers are responsible for repairing and maintaining the company's fleet of over 1,200 buses which covers 93 per cent of the region's bus network.

Unite regional officer Sulinder Singh said: “Our engineer members are rightly angry that the pay offer to their colleagues is a much better deal. The support for strike action is such that Unite is now beginning to prepare for formal industrial action proceedings.

“The cost of living crisis is hitting National Express’ staff equally and the company can well afford to put forward the same offer to all its workers. Members’ jobs, pay and conditions are Unite’s top priority and the engineers at National Express will receive their union’s full support.”