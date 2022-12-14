Notification Settings

Black Country comedian Gary Powndland booked for Civic Hall's first month

By Adam SmithWolverhamptonPublished:

Black Country comedian Gary Powndland has been booked for his "biggest show ever" at Wolverhampton Civic Hall.

Gary Powndland
Gary Powndland

Gary and friends have been chosen to perform in the first month of the venue, which is reopening after refurbishment, on June 23.

He said: "Me and the gang will headline the newly re-opened Wolves Civic at The Halls Wolverhampton on June 23rd, as part of the venues opening month!

"It's the biggest show of my career and the boys have written a completely new show ready for 2023, you won't want to miss it!"

Another show which has been announced is house music legend Leftfield who will be performing on June 3.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

