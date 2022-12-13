Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Beacon Centre for the Blind's Santa Run raises £3,500 for the charity

By Adam SmithWolverhamptonPublished:

The Beacon Centre for the Blind has thanked runners who took part in its annual Santa Run after revealing event raised more than £3,500.

The Beacon Centre Santa Run
The Beacon Centre Santa Run

A total of 205 participants took part in the 5 kilometre run at Wolverhampton’s West Park to support the sight loss charity.

Beacon’s Supporter Engagement Manager Sophie Higgins said: “We’d like to thank everyone who took part in our Santa Run to make a difference for people impacted by sight loss living locally. We so appreciate everyone’s support.

“We’d also like to say a special thank you to our event sponsor Collins Aerospace who have helped us do more for people with sight loss locally.”

Beacon Centre for the Blind has been making a visible difference for people living with sight loss for over 145 years. There are currently 195,000 people living with sight loss in the West Midlands and by 2030 this number is expected to rise by 20 per cent.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News