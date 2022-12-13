Beacon Centre for the Blind's Santa Run raises £3,500 for the charity

The Beacon Centre Santa Run

A total of 205 participants took part in the 5 kilometre run at Wolverhampton’s West Park to support the sight loss charity.

Beacon’s Supporter Engagement Manager Sophie Higgins said: “We’d like to thank everyone who took part in our Santa Run to make a difference for people impacted by sight loss living locally. We so appreciate everyone’s support.

“We’d also like to say a special thank you to our event sponsor Collins Aerospace who have helped us do more for people with sight loss locally.”