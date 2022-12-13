Beacon Centre for the Blind's Santa Run raises £3,500 for the charity

A total of 205 participants took part in the 5 kilometre run at Wolverhampton’s West Park to support the sight loss charity.
Beacon’s Supporter Engagement Manager Sophie Higgins said: “We’d like to thank everyone who took part in our Santa Run to make a difference for people impacted by sight loss living locally. We so appreciate everyone’s support.
“We’d also like to say a special thank you to our event sponsor Collins Aerospace who have helped us do more for people with sight loss locally.”
Beacon Centre for the Blind has been making a visible difference for people living with sight loss for over 145 years. There are currently 195,000 people living with sight loss in the West Midlands and by 2030 this number is expected to rise by 20 per cent.