Wolverhampton preparatory school given 'excellent' mark after inspection

Newbridge Independent School has been given an 'excellent' evaluation

The school was founded in 1937 and educates girls up to the age of 11 and boys to age seven from its Newbridge Crescent campus.

The Educational Quality with Focused Compliance Inspection took place between October 18 and October 20.

Headmistress Sarah Fisher said she was "absolutely delighted" with the inspection report.

"The report found the quality of the pupils’ academic achievements is excellent which is the equivalent of an Ofsted 'outstanding'," she said.

"Pupils are high achievers who succeed academically because of the effective framework of assessment, successful planning for individual needs and nurturing approach of their teachers.

"From an early age, pupils demonstrate excellent communication skills, confidently using these to challenge and extend their learning.

"Pupils show excellent attitudes to learning. They apply their well-developed study skills effectively to take initiative where the opportunity is offered."

She added: "If when I was interviewed just over 11 years ago, I had been asked what my vision for Newbridge was, the report we have today, is exactly what I would have described.

"If you are a current pupil or parent then I thank you on behalf of all the staff for your part in making our school such a happy, vibrant and successful environment that is nurturing and reflects the strong family ethos of our school."