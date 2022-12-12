Students from Wolverhampton put on SIX musical

Year 12 and Year 13 pupils at St Peter's Collegiate Academy performed two matinees to students and two evening shows to parents, teachers and the public last month.
Nicola Lacey, performance and musical director, said: "What an absolute honour it has been to work with such a committed and talented group of young ladies. Their journey throughout the rehearsal process was amazing to watch with confidence, character and movement developing every week. The staff team is so incredibly proud of the standard of performance we achieved with our performance of Six! Teen edition. For me the whole process has certainly been a real highlight of my career so far!”
The SIX: Teen edition was by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with the amateur production presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals at concordtheatricals.co.uk