Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Youngster named winner of MP's Christmas card competition

By Lisa O'BrienWolverhamptonPublished:

A 10-year-old girl has been named the winner of an MP's Christmas card competition.

The Mayor of Wolverhampton Councillor Sandra Samuels and Wolverhampton South East MP Pat McFadden with Christmas card competition winner Yasmin Hassan Anas, aged 10, from St Luke's Primary School
The Mayor of Wolverhampton Councillor Sandra Samuels and Wolverhampton South East MP Pat McFadden with Christmas card competition winner Yasmin Hassan Anas, aged 10, from St Luke's Primary School

Wolverhampton South East MP Pat McFadden hosted a reception for the winner and runners-up of his annual competition on Friday.

The event took place at the mayor’s parlour where Mr McFadden and the Mayor of Wolverhampton, Sandra Samuels, presented the winner and five runners-up with certificates and prizes from the House of Commons.

The winner was Yasmin Hassan Anas, aged 10, from St Luke’s Primary School, Wolverhampton.

Mr McFadden invited school children from across the constituency to design his MP Christmas card for 2022.

The card is currently being distributed widely around the constituency to businesses, other MPs, places of worship, charities and constituents.

This year’s theme for the card was Big Ben and the Elizabeth Tower in memory of the late Queen.

Mr McFadden said: “Thank you to Yasmin Hassan Anas, aged 10, from St Luke’s Primary School, for designing my Christmas card this year and to all the schools and children that entered the competition.

"I received over 300 entries from children across Wolverhampton South East and had a great time looking through all the excellent designs.

"I also want to thank Revolver World and Pallet Track for sponsoring the Christmas card this year.”

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Politics
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News