Rescue centre looking for 'furever' home for 'special' poorly cat and will cover his medical bills for life

Could you give Stevie a home?

Wings and Paws Rescue is trying to find a "furever home" for Stevie the cat, as his foster mom is moving out of the area very soon and cannot take him with her.

Sadly, Stevie has FIV and a condition called Feline Pododermatitis, meaning he must be an indoor cat only and the only cat in the home, as FIV is contagious to other cats through bodily fluids but poses no risk to humans or other animals.

Gemma, from Wings and Paws Rescue, said: "We are desperately trying to find a furever foster home for Stevie the cat, despite being in a deluxe heated outdoor cat pen, we really feel it's time he found his human and moved indoors.

"We've tried lots of Facebook appeals but so far no one has come forward willing to offer this sweetheart a home. We really need to find him his happily ever after!"

She added: "Stevie came to us with a very very nasty neck wound earlier this year, one we weren't sure he'd recover from. After months and months of treatments and care his neck is fully healed.

"Stevie will need ongoing medication and vet care for the rest of his life, so any new home will need to be able to take him to his regular appointments. All costs associated with his medical care will be covered by Wings and Paws Rescue for life!

"When Stevie arrived with us he was a very frightened cat, who didn't really appreciate anyone near him. He has come a long long way since then and he loves his foster mom (and she adores him).

"Although he's likely to be shy at first, we think in the right home with someone able to give him 1:1 care he'll become the most amazing lap cat in no time! Stevie deserves his happily ever after.