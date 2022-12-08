Wolves and darts goodies for mayor's charity auction

Mayor of Wolverhampton Councillor Sandra Samuels with the charity items going under the hammer

Mayor of Wolverhampton Councillor Sandra Samuels is inviting sports fans and Christmas shoppers to get bidding in the online sale which will see proceeds spilt between the African-Caribbean Community Initiative (ACCI), hospice trust Compton Care and Sickle Cell Care.

Up for grabs to the highest bidder is a match board from the recent Grand Slam of Darts, held at WV Active-Aldersley signed by many of the players along with a certificate of authenticity from the Professional Dance Corporation. There is also a bonus item, a tournament programme signed by winner Michael Smith, runner-up Nathan Aspinall and semi-finalists Luke Humphries and Raymond van Barneveld.

The items were given to the mayor after she presented the winner’s trophy.

Lots include a second tournament programme signed by the same four players along with a letter from the mayor confirming its provenance. A new pizza wood oven donated by manufacturer Skillcraft Products Ltd worth nearly £300 which comes with a rain cover and box of firewood.

There is also a framed Wolves-style number 8 shirt with Ruben Neves' printed signature with photos of the player and a small plaque are also displayed.

Councillor Samuels said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to obtain some unique items from the Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts, along with the chance to buy some great Christmas presents. I do encourage people to bid generously as all of the proceeds will benefit my chosen charities ACCI, Compton Care and Sickle Cell Care which are excellent local causes to support."