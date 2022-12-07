Call for more lollipop wardens to join up in Wolverhampton

Lollipop lady Sarah Woods, who has taken on the job of seeing children safely across the road to Bhylls Acre Primary School in Merry Hill, Wolverhampton, with Councillor Carol Hyatt

School crossing patrol wardens are being sought to join the local authority’s dedicated team of caring and friendly workers who turn out twice a day in all weathers to make sure the city’s children get to and from school safely.

One of the latest to join up is Merry Hill’s Sarah Woods, who staffs the crossing patrol outside Bhylls Acre Primary School in Bhylls Lane.

She was recruited following an appeal made by ward Labour councillor Carol Hyatt.

“I am really pleased a lollipop person is now in place on this road. You can already see the difference in parking in the area and the traffic is starting to go a lot slower because of the school crossing patrol warden,” said Councillor Hyatt.

“Sarah is perfect for this role and seems to know all the parents and children. In my own ward of Merry Hill we still need two more people who are willing to spend time keeping our children safe on their journeys to and from school.”

Councillor Steve Evans, cabinet member for city environment and climate change, said: “Wolverhampton’s school crossing patrols provide safe crossing locations for primary aged schoolchildren across the city during term time.

“While the patrols are paid for the time they work, they are all caring individuals who are motivated to give something back to their local community. They need to be reliable and committed to helping others.

“We would welcome applications from anyone who would be interested in this role and we are currently running recruitment adverts, so please take a look and find out more,” he added.

Patrols need to be available for their duties (mornings and afternoons) during term time only.