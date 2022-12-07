Full list of Black Country bus services being axed after passenger numbers slump

Bus services will be axed next year following a review

Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) announced that four services across the region will go from January 1 following a review.

And final decisions are yet to be made on a further 11 routes across the Black Country.

A total of 39 services in the West Midlands were at risk after bosses blamed soaring costs following increases in fuel prices, driver shortages and reduced passenger numbers since the Covid lockdowns.

The number 22 from Tipton to Wednesbury will be withdrawn, along with the 26 bus from Walsall to Blakenall and the 36 circular from Walsall to Alumwell. The number 30 from Darlaston to Bilston has also been canned.

Three Black Country services have been saved, including the 30 from West Bromwich to Stone Cross and the 74A from Dudley to West Bromwich.

It is understood that the majority of the 11 routes that are yet to be confirmed will be retained, although some are likely to see timetable changes.

TfWM – the region's transport body – funds and part-funds services deemed socially necessary where commercial bus companies are unable to provide the service for profit.

However, despite an £800,000 increase in its annual subsidy – taking the total budget to £16.3 million – bosses say they were unable to fully fund 117 bus service contracts up for renewal at the end of December.

Pete Bond, TfWM director of integrated transport services, said: "Bus services are the backbone of our transport network carrying around 80% of public transport journeys in the region.

"But the environment for bus operators is highly challenging right now so some difficult decisions have had to be made.

"We were, by making the most use of funding available, able to save the majority of at risk services and keep the disruption to a minimum.

"But this unfortunately means that some people will have lost their local bus service, but I would urge them to check the TfWM website and journey planner to see what alternatives are available."

TfWM recently announced a fare freeze across the region until 2025, while further investment is planned on bus priority lanes and cross-city services.

Full list of service changes in the Black Country:

Number 22 Tipton to Wednesbury - Monday to Saturday daytime - Withdrawn

Number 26 Walsall to Blakenall - Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday daytime - Withdrawn

Number 36 Walsall to Alumwell (Circular) - Evenings and Sunday daytime - Withdrawn

Number 30 Darlaston to Bilston - Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday daytime - Withdrawn

Number 65 Woods Estate to Darlaston - Monday to Saturday daytime - Retained with changes

Number 30 West Bromwich to Stone Cross - Monday to Saturday daytime - Retained

Number 74A Dudley to West Bromwich - Monday to Saturday daytime - Retained

Numbers 10A / 10 Stourbridge (Circular) - Monday to Friday daytime - Decision pending

Number 11 / 11A Merry Hill to Dudley - Monday to Saturday (early journeys only) - Decision pending

Number 26A Wolverhampton to Stowlawn - Evenings and Sunday daytime - Decision pending

Number 35 / 35A Aldridge/Leighswood to Walsall - Monday to Saturday daytime - Decision pending

Number 41 Willenhall to Walsall - Sunday evenings only - Decision pending

Number 50 Wednesfield to Wolverhampton - Monday to Friday daytime - Decision pending

Number 61 Perry Barr to West Bromwich - Monday to Saturday daytime - Decision pending

Number 66 Stone Cross to West Bromwich - Monday to Saturday daytime - Decision pending

Number 226 Dudley to Merry Hill - Evenings and Sunday daytime - Decision pending

Number 229 Dudley to Bilston - Evenings and Sunday daytime - Decision pending