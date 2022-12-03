Notification Settings

Dog lovers descend on Santa Paws event in Coven

By Adam SmithWolverhamptonPublished:

Dog lovers descended on Birmingham Dogs Home's Wolverhampton base this week for the annual Santa Paws event.

Ginny the dog meets Santa
Ginny the dog meets Santa

Pet owners brought along their four-legged friends for a festive photo with Father Christmas at Sunnyside, Coven.

There were also games, competitions and giveaways by the Dogs Home festive sponsor Yale.

The charity, which is one of the oldest in the West Midlands, is seeing massive demand for its services as desperate dog owners offload their pets due to the cost of living crisis.

Areika Bickerton, centre manager, said: “Our kennels at Birmingham Dogs Home are full and we’re expecting this to be the case throughout the winter. The costs of heating, veterinary care and providing care and shelter at their kennels will soar, especially as we care for hundreds of dogs at our Birmingham and Wolverhampton rescue centres for much longer than usual.”

Jo Rush, Yale’s Marketing Director, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Birmingham Dogs Home again this Christmas. We share so much with this lovely Midlands charity.

"Our UK HQ is not far away in Willenhall and just as we provide the very best security and safety through protected homes, Birmingham Dogs Home provides the highest standards of shelter, safety and care for their canine residents. We are so pleased to be part of this year’s festive Santa Paws celebrations.”

To learn how to support the charity visit www.birminghamdogshome.org.uk.

