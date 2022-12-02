Wolverhampton dentist makes November a month to remember with double award win

Dr Chetan Sharma with Best Young Dentist Award

Dr Chetan Sharma, 30, picked up the awards at two separate award ceremonies, the first at The Private Dentistry Awards, and just recently over the weekend at the Dentistry Awards.

A double gong in the month of November has marked a special moment in the career of Dr Sharma, who is based at the Clear Smiles Dental Practice in Wolverhampton.

Dr Milad Shadrooh (left) known as the Singing Dentist, Dr Chetan Sharma (centre), and Dr Robbie Hughes (right)

Speaking after winning both awards, Dr Sharma said: “I am over the moon and ecstatic to have won the prestigious award of Best Young Dentist – something I have envisaged for the last six years since I graduated. It was an extraordinary experience. Initially, I was stunned. I think I felt numb, and it was only once I saw the pride and happiness on my loved ones’ faces that it truly sunk in that I had won!

“I felt tremendously blessed and humbled by the heart-warming reactions around me. I think I truly felt the full impact once I visited the temple to give my thanks to the almighty.

“I was very fortunate to be amongst other outstanding clinicians, and I felt immense gratitude for that. It’s the recognition I have been shooting for and an absolute dream come true.”

This is not his first award or nomination though, Dr Sharma already possesses an array of awards. and certificates, including The Diploma of Membership of the Faculty of Dental Surgery Royal College of Surgeons (Edinburgh), and Diploma in Contemporary Restorative and Aesthetic Dentistry and also recently winning “The Most Transformed Smile” award using Invisalign.

Private Dentistry Awards 2022

As a ‘Dental Phobia Certified’ Dentist, Dr Sharma is recognised to have experience treating phobic patients, making them feel at ease when in the dentist chair, something he is proud to possess.

Dr Sharma set up a company called ‘Clear Smiles’, where he provides a treatment called Invisalign, and where he works as a specialist cosmetic dental surgeon.