More than £33,000 raised in aid of Wolverhampton charity

More than £33,000 was raised in aid of Promise Dreams

At a two-day Agent Rainmaker Live event held earlier this month, more than £33,000 was raised in aid of Promise Dreams.

The national charity, which has its headquarters in Wolverhampton, supports children and their families with dreams, which can range from once-in-a-lifetime experiences to equipment for their home to help make their daily lives a little bit easier.

Event hosts Agent Rainmaker, also based in the city, are long-time supporters of the charity and have raised an amazing £160,000 over the last four years.

Promise Dreams manager Nikki Yeomans said: “We are absolutely amazed that this amount of money was raised in two days, and it means we can fulfil the dreams of around 17 more deserving and very special children.

“Fundraising is so hard at the moment, so we are genuinely overwhelmed and so grateful. Promise Dreams is about putting smiles on children’s faces and helping to make special memories – and with the generous support of Agent Rainmaker and its community, we are delighted that we can continue to do this.”

During the event, Logan Evans and his mother Sue Evans, of Wolverhampton, were invited on to the stage to highlight the life-changing work undertaken by Promise Dreams, and how fundraising support makes this possible.

Logan was just seven when he was diagnosed with Lymphoblastic Lymphoma – resulting in a gruelling three and a half years of treatment.

Thankfully, he went into remission this September.

Promise Dreams were able to gift Logan a PS5 which enabled him to communicate with his friends while he was undergoing treatment and unable to go to school or take part in many ordinary childhood activities.

His mother said: “He was stuck at home and we wanted him to be able to have this gift, but couldn’t afford it ourselves as I’d given up my job to look after Logan. Being able to play on his PS5 with his brother and communicate with his friends deflected away from what he was going through.

“It meant the world to us and put the smile back on Logan’s face.”

Agent Rainmaker founder Sally Lawson said it was amazing for Logan to be included in the event so that the attendees could see first-hand what a huge difference Promise Dreams could make to the lives of seriously unwell children.

She said: “Thank you to all of the agents who gave so generously – at a time of financial crisis it’s heartening to be able to support children and their families, who are already facing so many barriers and obstacles in their everyday lives. The work Promise Dreams do is truly life-changing, and we’re thrilled to be able to continue our support for the charity.”