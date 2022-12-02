Campaign to recognise St John Ambulance workers launched by councillor

St John Ambulance

Councillor Linda Leach, the council’s cabinet member for adults, said that in light of the recent pandemic, it was important for the city to formerly acknowledge the many individuals who give their time freely in support of others. She is now due to move a motion on the matter.

St John Ambulance is the nation’s leading first aid charity, and its cadets routinely keep people safe at a variety of public events, as well as regularly campaigning to raise awareness of first aid and directly educate the public.

Councillor Leach said: “Wolverhampton is a city proud of all our volunteers and communities.

"Throughout the recent pandemic, this council has been humbled by the dedication and support of our residents who have given their time freely to support other people in this city.

“The council wishes to formerly recognise and congratulate St John Ambulance as 2022 marks the centenary of the first St John cadet unit in England.

"Throughout the pandemic, the cadets have supported the NHS vaccination programme, continued to deliver training through online sessions and provided invaluable support to our communities.

“This has supported some of the most vulnerable people in Wolverhampton. The council also notes the achievement of the Badgers’ programme – for five to ten-year-old volunteers – celebrating its 35-year anniversary, recognising the value young people bring to our communities and encouraging children to understand the importance of learning new skills, staying safe and supporting the communities in which they live.

“In celebrating St John Ambulance’s success, this council will continue to

encourage and support the expansion of the voluntary sector in Wolverhampton for everyone including young people,” she added.

“I am incredibly happy to be putting this motion forward and would personally like to thank St John for all their hard work during the pandemic and looking after our people. I am also very proud to be the St John president for Bilston as well as the St John ambassador for the city.

“It has been a privilege getting to know some of the volunteers and meeting the cadets. St John is a great family to be part of for our young people who would benefit greatly by joining and would be given life skills to carry forward.”