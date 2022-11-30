Notification Settings

Plan for 19 new homes on public open space

By Joe Sweeney

Plans to build 19 new homes on a public open space in Wolverhampton have been submitted to city council bosses.

A view of the land in Penn, which has been earmarked for the building of 19 new homes. Photo: BM3 Architecture
A view of the land in Penn, which has been earmarked for the building of 19 new homes. Photo: BM3 Architecture

The proposal is to create a mix of council and shared ownership houses on a stretch of land adjacent to Reedham Gardens, off Oakley Road in Penn.

If given the go-ahead, the development will see the construction of a combination of one, two and three-bedroomed bungalows and houses.

A statement from BM3 Architecture, submitted alongside the council application, said: “The site, which measures just over 1.4 acres,  is currently a public open space surrounded by council and former council semi-detached dwellings, as well as privately owned houses further out.

“The land was deemed ‘low quality’ by the council, hence the plans to develop it into a housing scheme. There are also plenty of local amenities available towards the west boundary of the site on Warstones Road.

“Given the demand for housing in the area, it was deemed appropriate that the site be reused for residential accommodation. The surrounding area is predominantly residential and the proposal for more homes will make effective use of the site.”

Council planners will make a decision on the application in the near future.

Joe Sweeney

By Joe Sweeney

@JoeSweeneyLDR

Local Democracy Reporter covering Wolverhampton.

