£1million boost for Walsall and Wolverhampton councils in rogue landlords crackdown

Three West Midlands councils have received the financial boost.

Wolverhampton, Walsall and Coventry have received the cash from the Government's £20million Supported Housing Improvement Programme, which aims to stop rogue landlords from exploiting vulnerable people through low quality housing.

Wolverhampton Council has been awarded £555,250, while Walsall Council has received £284,300 and Coventry Council has got £319,334.

It comes after Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove wrote to all councils and housing associations, ordering them to raise the bar on standards and take urgent action where people complain about damp and mould.

Wolverhampton South West MP Stuart Anderson said the Government was showing it had zero tolerance for unscrupulous providers who were abusing the supported housing system.

He said: "We are sending a clear message that time is up for rogue landlords who take money from the taxpayer while exploiting vulnerable people.

"By taking this action, we will ensure residents of supported housing can be confident in the standard of both their accommodation and the support available."

The scheme involves 26 local authorities and draws on the outcomes of an earlier pilot, which saw Birmingham Council handed more than £3m.

It comes after the region received additional government funding to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping.

Mr Anderson added: "I also welcome the new, significant package of support to deliver on our mission to end rough sleeping for good.

"The £1.5m investment for local services will help to ensure that, should anyone find themselves sleeping on the streets, that the experience is brief, non-recurring, and that support promptly provided to address any underlying vulnerabilities."

Wolverhampton has also been allocated £200,000 from the Rough Sleeping Accommodation Programme, which includes funding for specialist staff to help occupants towards independent living.