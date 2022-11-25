Wolverhampton bargain-hunters warned about danger of second hand electric goods

Second hand electric goods can be a fire risk

Wolverhampton Council’s Trading Standards team are inspecting and testing second-hand electrical appliances for sale in the city.

Guidance is being given to businesses to ensure items they are selling meet the required safety standards and residents are also being urged to check before they buy.

A total of 115 second-hand electrical items have so far been tested at 10 premises across the city with further visits planned.

Trading Standards told residents to always ask what safety checks they have carried out on the product, check the item for significant damage which could be the sign of electrical safety issues. Look for damaged power cords, cables or switches.

Councillor Steve Evans, cabinet member for city environment and climate change at City of Wolverhampton Council, said: “It is extremely important that people thinking of buying second-hand electrical appliances are aware of the safety concerns they need to look out for.

“While many people will be watching their money at the moment and be looking to find a bargain, we are keen to make sure they are aware of potential issues.

“We also want to ensure any second-hand electrical appliances that are on sale in the city meet the same safety standards as new products. Therefore our Trading Standards officers are visiting traders to test items and remind them of their responsibilities.

“By advising both consumers and traders, we are ensuring people are offered value for money as well as making sure the appliances they are sold are safe.”