Three arrested on suspicion of burglary after police helicopter and dog search

Police scrambled a dog handler and officers to the scheme after the incident in Brewood at 12.30am on Friday morning after reports of men 'acting suspiciously'.

A Hyundai which was believed to have been stolen in the West Midlands was found. And a helicopter was scrambled by the National Police Air Service to help in the search.

A man was located nearby and was searched. He was in possession of a screwdriver and a balaclava. Two other men were located a short time later and another balaclava was found.

A 25-year-old man, from Wolverhampton, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, burglary dwelling, going equipped for theft and recall to prison.

A 27-year-old man, from Wolverhampton, was arrested on suspicion of burglary dwelling and theft of a motor vehicle.

Another 27-year-old man, from Wolverhampton, was arrested on suspicion of burglary dwelling.