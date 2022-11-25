Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Three arrested on suspicion of burglary after police helicopter and dog search

By Thomas ParkesWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated:

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary following a search including a police dog and a helicopter.

Police scrambled a dog handler and officers to the scheme after the incident in Brewood at 12.30am on Friday morning after reports of men 'acting suspiciously'.

A Hyundai which was believed to have been stolen in the West Midlands was found. And a helicopter was scrambled by the National Police Air Service to help in the search.

A man was located nearby and was searched. He was in possession of a screwdriver and a balaclava. Two other men were located a short time later and another balaclava was found.

A 25-year-old man, from Wolverhampton, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, burglary dwelling, going equipped for theft and recall to prison.

A 27-year-old man, from Wolverhampton, was arrested on suspicion of burglary dwelling and theft of a motor vehicle.

Another 27-year-old man, from Wolverhampton, was arrested on suspicion of burglary dwelling.

All three remain in custody while inquiries continue, police said.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
South Staffordshire
Staffordshire
Crime
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News