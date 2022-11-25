The Kingswood Trust awarded quality mark for outdoor teaching

The Kingswood Trust provides outdoor education

The Holyhead Road centre has received honour for its educational visits and has been awarded a Learning-Outside-The-Classroom quality badge.

Kingswood Trust offers a range of opportunities to visit for the day or to stay overnight, connecting schools with nature and providing exciting opportunities to learn outdoors throughout the changing seasons.

Learning outside the classroom has many proven educational benefits. The LOtC Quality Badge reduces red tape and provide assurance for schools, thereby ensuring that many more young people have memorable, exciting and valuable learning outside the classroom experiences.

Rachel Wells, Head Teacher and Charity Manager said: "Educational visits are among the most memorable experiences in a child’s school life. The LOtC Quality Badge offers a guarantee that we not only provide the sort of educational value that schools can build on in class long after their visit but they also have the appropriate structures in place to ensure a high standard of cleanliness and Health and Safety.

"Being awarded the LOtC Quality Badge is well deserved recognition for all our staff, trustees and volunteers as it demonstrates that we offer young people the type of high-quality learning experiences that enhance children’s learning, health and wellbeing."