Police appeal after man attacked by gang of men in Wolverhampton city centre

By Thomas ParkesWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated:

A man has suffered a broken jaw after being attacked by a group of men on a night out near a chicken takeaway in Wolverhampton.

Police want to speak to these men after an assault in Wolverhampton
The victim was set upon by the group between 3.30am and 4.30am on July 23 near to Dixy Chicken in Broad Street in the city centre.

Now a police appeal has been launched to track down men who may know more about what happened and could aid the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the force via live chat on their website or call 101 quoting crime number 20/672094/22.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

