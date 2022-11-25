Former Wolves star returning to Molineux to warn others about prostate cancer

Steve Daley (centre) with healthcare professionals

Steve Daley, once Britain's most expensive footballer, had his prostate removed earlier this summer in his battle with cancer which he has since recovered from.

He will return to the club where he made 244 appearances alongside urology nurses from the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital.

The footballer said: "I sometimes think we men believe we are invincible, that something like prostate cancer will never happen to us.

“Obviously it can – and it happened to me – but fortunately with some fantastic care from the NHS, after surgery and treatment I was given the all-clear.

"The NHS were brilliant with me all the way through, and I always said I would help them with trying to raise awareness as much as possible. I was very fortunate – because I went to the doctor when I knew something wasn’t right, the early diagnosis probably ended up saving my life.

"I would encourage men who have any concerns, or just want to find out more information about what to look out for, to come along on the night."

The event has been organised by the Wolves Foundation and will take place on November 30. A presentation will be delivered between 6pm and 7.30pm by urology clinical nurse specialist Nicola Farness and urology advanced nurse practitioner Jenny Atkins.

Nicola said: "It is important for men to realise the implications the prostate can have on their health. Men usually relate changes to their urinary symptoms to 'getting older' but these symptoms may be linked to prostate enlargement or potentially a prostate cancer.

“We want to raise awareness of possible symptoms relating to the prostate gland. We also want educate men on PSA testing. The PSA is a blood test which can give an indication that there may be some changes within the prostate including cancer.

“Our talk at Molineux will discuss what the prostate gland is and the problems it may cause. We will discuss the benefits and disadvantages of the PSA testing and also what possible investigations may be needed.

“There will be an opportunity for questions at the end and we will also be available for any one-to-one discussions regarding any concerns. It is important for men to speak openly about their issues and know we are there to listen and help.”

Rachel Smith, health and wellbeing manager at yhe Wolves Foundation, said: “We are delighted to be joining forces once again, to close Movember with a dedicated evening, focusing on prostate cancer awareness, to give foundation participants and members of the general public more information around the signs and symptoms and about where to seek support if needed.”