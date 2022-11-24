Sight loss charity creates braille gift tag to help visually impaired find their gifts

A braille gift tag

It has been produced by The Beacon Centre for the Blind's digital manufacturing hub Fab Lab, which is based at its Sedgley centre.

It is hoped that it will make gift-giving easier for people impacted by sight loss, as if they read braille, they will be able to read the message on the tag themselves instead of having to rely on someone else to do it for them.

The reusable 3D resin printed tag is available to buy through the charity’s Etsy store MadeByFabLab, along with a range of other festive gifts and decorations.

All the products are handmade on site, where visually impaired people are involved with the creations as well as learning business and manufacturing skills to increase their independence.

Sales help support the charity’s work across the region.

Beacon’s supporter engagement manager, Sophie Higgins, said: “As a charity, we’re all about promoting independence, rather than dependence so we’re delighted to be launching our new braille gift tags.

“It may seem such a simple thing for many people but being able to read your own gift tag is really important at such a special time of year. Each tag can be reused and by purchasing one you’ll be helping us to support others impacted by sight loss in 2023.”