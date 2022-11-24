New burger restaurant gets go-ahead in Wolverhampton city centre

The premises in Queen Square, Wolverhampton, where the new Burger & Sauce restaurant is set to open.

The new eatery, called Burger & Sauce, is set to open in a vacant unit in Queen Square, located on the corner opposite Barclays Bank and adjacent to the Lych Gate Tavern.

A heritage statement submitted alongside the application, which was made by Mrs Saadiya Nawaz, said the premises was ideally located as it was situated within a mix of retail, commercial and public buildings.

“The restaurant will help regenerate the current building and also inject money back into the community by providing jobs to locals and providing a healthy option of food,” it said.

“Also, the takeaway to the restaurant will be beneficial for the local community as it will provide a service to those who are unable to come to the store by providing fresh food to take out. It will provide a service to both the residential and commercial communities.

“The overall design of the building externally will remain the same, with the existing shop front to be painted matt black to represent the brand and provide a fresh welcoming appearance. The internal layout will be altered on the ground floor to provide a suitable layout for a restaurant, with a customer toilet and seating area,” added the statement.

Aiming to employ 12 full-time and five part-time staff, Burger & Sauce will focus on serving healthy grilled food. The proposed opening times are Monday to Sunday, 11am to 11pm.