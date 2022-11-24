Go-ahead for new homes in city suburb

A view of Bayliss Avenue in Lanesfield, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google Street View

The semi-detached houses will be built on ground at the rear of Rookery Road in Lanesfield, and will form a new cul-de-sac with the junction of Bayliss Avenue, which is adjacent.

Previous outline planning consent had been granted for 16 dwellings on the site in February 2016, and the latest proposal is a renewal of planning application permission that has since expired.

In a statement from Wolverhampton-based property consultants First City Limited, acting on behalf of applicants Karyn and Martin Howell, Chontell Buchanan said: “The development site consists of an existing smallholding which is largely disused. The 1.16 acre site, which has single ownership, is broadly square in shape and slopes upwards.

“Bayliss Avenue is approximately three miles south of Wolverhampton city centre, close to the junction of the A463 Black Country Route and the A4123 Birmingham New Road. There is a lot of other residential development in the area, mainly rows of other semi-detached properties near Bayliss Avenue.

“This site has been practically unused for many years, and together with the adjacent houses, this planning application will signal the start of a new era for the site and the area as a whole. It will provide much-needed housing in the area, which will be a welcome boost to the local property market,” she added.

The proposed homes will all have a generous amount of amenity space and private parking for cars, motorycles and bicycles, as well as bin storage and secure boundary fencing.

“Bayliss Avenue is currently a narrow road with access off Rookery Road. It is our intention to comprehensively enhance the junction between Bayliss Avenue and Rookery Road to make access easier,” said the statement.

“This will also benefit the existing residents of Bayliss Avenue, and as the applicant also has sole ownership of a house in Rookery Road, we have the design flexibility to utilise some of the land associated with that property.

“As the area is largely residential, we feel that our designs fit well and even enhance the immediate surroundings. Our aim is to provide high-quality, affordable residential units.

“Generally, the layout of new our cul-de-sac has a spacious feel to it with wide road and footpaths meeting the properties. Our proposed houses will be built in a similar architectural style and character to the other homes in the area, with attractive landscaping carried out on each one.

“Due to the secluded nature of the site, it will be relatively well hidden from all surrounding areas. Generally, Bayliss Avenue is a quiet but well linked side road providing good vehicular access,” it added.