Plan to replace car wash with EV charging zone

Compton Service Station on Bridgnorth Road, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google Street View

Owners Motor Fuel Group have asked the council for permission to remove the car wash at Compton Service Station on Bridgnorth Road, and replace it with a facility housing seven new EV charging points.

The company has made the move in line with a national commitment to reducing the UK’s greenhouse gas emissions by 28 per cent by 2035, moving to net zero by 2050. As part of this strategy, the government has placed a new emphasis on EV charging infrastructure in the UK.

In a report to the council, Rahma Dwimunali from CarneySweeney – the agents acting on behalf of the station – said: “As part of this drive, it is essential that there is a comprehensive and competitive EV charging network in place. Although difficult to know precisely how much charging will be needed, forecasts suggest that at least 280 to 480,000 public charge points will be needed by 2030 – more than ten times the current number (around 25,000).

“Rapid charging for longer journeys located in areas such as on motorways and in remote areas will be particularly important. At present, it is understood that the uneven spread of EV charging facilities significantly hinders the take-up of electric vehicles due to potential servicing constraints. En-route charging for longer journeys is deemed crucial to support the switch to EV and reduce concerns about charge ‘range anxiety’.

“Motor Fuel Group is the UK’s largest independent forecourt operator with over 900 sites offering a dual-fuel strategy, and is looking to roll-out an extensive supply of EV charging facilities at existing and new service stations

across the UK to diversity their existing offer. The aim is to make it as easy to charge an electric vehicle as re-fuelling with petrol or diesel,” added the report.