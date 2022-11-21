Almost £40,000 raised through Molineux Sleepout in Wolverhampton

Former goalkeepers Carl Ikeme and Matt Murray at a previous Molineux Sleepout

The Wolves Foundation's Molinuex Sleepout saw hundreds of supporters spend 12 hours at the stadium sleeping outdoors to raise as much as possible.

And this year's event has netted £39,259 so far – with donations continuing to pour in – which will be split amongst the foundation and the Good Shepherd.

It comes as part of the annual push to tackle food poverty and homelessness, two issues which have been further exacerbated by the cost of living crisis.

This year's sleep-out was held on November 18 and featured young people for the first time. Anyone over 13 was allowed to sign up, but those under 18 had to be accompanied by an adult.

Over the three previous sleep-outs – two conducted at Molineux and one ‘virtually’ – approximately £115,000 has been raised. All funds have been ploughed directly into projects run by the Wolves Foundation and the Good Shepherd.

Head of the Wolves Foundation Will Clowes previously said the occasion was "such an important part" of their calender. He said: "Not only does it raise awareness of some of the challenges facing the more vulnerable members of our communities, the funds raised can help make a real difference to helping those people improve their lives thanks to projects run by the Foundation and the Good Shepherd. It is also always a great event to highlight the strong community spirit that exists in Wolverhampton, with so many people coming together to help others in a really positive and supportive atmosphere on the night."

Good Shepherd CEO Tom Hayden said: “We remain extremely grateful to Wolves Foundation for continuing to allow us to join with the Molineux Sleep-out and share in raising awareness of the vital work both charities deliver in the city.

“We know that it is a challenge for people to give up their normal home comforts and sleep outdoors in the cold of November, but to have seen so many take that on in recent years, and raise so much money, is an inspiration to all of us connected with the Good Shepherd.

“Wolverhampton has such a big heart, and even during these challenging times, hopefully there will be another great turnout which will show that with a strong community spirit and sense of teamwork, we can continue to support those who need us most. It is difficult for a lot of people with the way things are just at the moment, but ourselves and the Wolves Foundation are continuing to do everything we can for those who require our help.”

Wolves Foundation ambassadors, such as former Wolves Captain Karl Henry, BBC presenter Mark Rhodes, and Sky broadcaster Johnny Phillips attended, as well as Good Shepherd ambassadors including Wolves goalkeeper Carl Ikeme.

And supporters who lived away from Wolverhampton were asked to get involved by getting sponsorship and sending videos of themselves sleeping out.