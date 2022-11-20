Christmas lights turned on in the Black Country

The lights were switched on in Halesowen on Saturday. Photo: Dudley Council

Buttons were pressed in Oldbury, Halesowen and Wolverhampton to turn on the lights amid a string of fun activities and other events being held on Saturday.

For Halesowen, weatherman Des Coleman did the honours on Saturday with special guests including Councillor Andrea Goddard, deputy mayor of the borough.

She said: "Halesowen is the first of our town centre Christmas events and what a way to bring in the festive season. It was great to see so many people in the town centre having fun."

The fun in the town included two converted buses at Lifecentral Church with soft play facilities, a full nail bar and gaming lounge. Market stalls, competitions, free crafts, a photo booth and refreshments also kept people entertained. Free parking was also available.

It marked the first of a series of Christmas events in the borough, with Stourbridge's lights being turned on when it hits November 26 – with the Grinch paying a visit to the Ryemarket Shopping Centre from 12pm before he turns on the lights later on that day. Sedgley's lights meanwhile were being launched on Sunday.

Both Dudley and Brierley Hill will be lighting up their decorations on December 3 and both events will feature live entertainment, markets and pantomimes in the run-up to Christmas.

Meanwhile lights were turned on in Oldbury featuring entertainment, music, stalls and a carol – with many more set to take place in Sandwell's towns over the coming weeks.

Councillor Laura Rollins, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for tourism and leisure, said: "These switch-on events are a wonderful opportunity for family and friends to get together and start getting into a festive, Christmas spirit, something that is even more important in difficult times. They also play a huge role in encouraging people to visit and to do their Christmas shopping in a pleasant environment. That increased footfall is vital to many businesses including small, independent shops, cafes and restaurants at what, for many, is their busiest and most important time of year."

And in Wolverhampton, the lights were lit up at Queen Square on Saturday with the fun starting at 3pm with a funfair, festive market on Dudley Street, real reindeer, face painting, food and drink and more.

BBC star Hey Duggee entertained the children whilst singer Tony Christie later performed his hits including the famous ‘Is this the Way to Amarillo’ before joining the Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Sandra Samuels OBE, and Father Christmas to switch on the lights at 6pm.

Lights will be switched on in Wednesfield, Tettenhall, Bilston and Bantock House over this coming week with Father Christmas and the Mayor of Wolverhampton doing the honours – with local artists performing including the city's very own Dicky Dodd.

Councillor Steve Evans, cabinet member with responsibility for city events, said: "After a fantastic year of events in the city, the Christmas lights is a great way to end the year.