Volunteers make thousands of orange ribbons for Wolverhampton domestic abuse campaign

Mayor of Wolverhampton Sandra Samuels with her orange ribbons

The Elias Mattu Foundation held three events in Bilston, Bricklin and the Bob Jones Community Hub for volunteers to make the ribbons.

Graiseley Councillor Asha Matttu was delighted Wolverhampton Mayor Councillor Sandra Samuels pitched in and made her own ribbons.

She said: "Domestic violence, whether it be women, children or men, is a serious problem in our community and to see so many people volunteer their time to make orange ribbons was wonderful.

"We have got black bags full of orange ribbons to be delivered to the Mander Centre where people can make a contribution if they want but the most important thing is for people to wear them to show support."

She added: "There are so many different types of domestic abuse, from physical to emotional abuse as well being controlling and financial abuse.

"In some communities domestic abuse is seen as normal behaviour and at the Elias Mattu Foundation we can help victims in a variety of ways.

"Victims need to know there is help out there."