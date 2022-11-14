Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Volunteers make thousands of orange ribbons for Wolverhampton domestic abuse campaign

By Adam SmithWolverhamptonPublished:

Thousands of orange ribbons were made by volunteers this week to raise awareness of domestic violence in Wolverhampton.

Mayor of Wolverhampton Sandra Samuels with her orange ribbons
Mayor of Wolverhampton Sandra Samuels with her orange ribbons

The Elias Mattu Foundation held three events in Bilston, Bricklin and the Bob Jones Community Hub for volunteers to make the ribbons.

Graiseley Councillor Asha Matttu was delighted Wolverhampton Mayor Councillor Sandra Samuels pitched in and made her own ribbons.

She said: "Domestic violence, whether it be women, children or men, is a serious problem in our community and to see so many people volunteer their time to make orange ribbons was wonderful.

"We have got black bags full of orange ribbons to be delivered to the Mander Centre where people can make a contribution if they want but the most important thing is for people to wear them to show support."

She added: "There are so many different types of domestic abuse, from physical to emotional abuse as well being controlling and financial abuse.

"In some communities domestic abuse is seen as normal behaviour and at the Elias Mattu Foundation we can help victims in a variety of ways.

"Victims need to know there is help out there."

For more information visit the Elias Mattu Foundation Facebook page.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News