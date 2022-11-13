Remembrance Sunday: Thousands gather across region to pay respects to fallen heroes

Remembrance Day service in Wolverhampton

Civic services and parades were being held across Black Country, Staffordshire and Wyre Forest to honour military service personnel past and present.

In Wolverhampton alone, thousands turned out to watch the traditional procession and drumhead service at the cenotaph in St Peter's Square, which was followed by a civic service for Remembrance Sunday at the nearby St Peter's Collegiate Church.

An emotional moment for this veteran during the Wolverhampton service

Wolverhampton South West MP Stuart Anderson

The sun broke through the clouds shortly before 11am and as communities fell silent for the two minutes' silence.

Among those at the Wolverhampton event was Stephen Siverns, 66, of Goldthorn Hill, who served in the 42 Heavy Regiment Royal Artillery in the 1970s which included tours of Northern Ireland and Germany.

Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Sandra Samuels

"We come every year. My regiment lost a lot of guys in Northern Ireland so I come to pay my respects. Remembrance Sunday does mean a lot to me," he said.

"It's also nice to see parents bringing their young children to this event because its important for the younger generation to know what happened in the wars to to understand why we should pay our respects to those lost."

The parade, led by the RAF Cosford Pipe Band, followed a route from Wulfruna Street via Lichfield Street to the cenotaph.

Other participants included the 4th Battalion The Mercian Regiment, cadet groups and veterans groups including Wolverhampton branches of the Royal British Legion and the Royal Engineers.