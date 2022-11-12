Notification Settings

Change to tram services as West Midlands Metro workers go on strike

By Lisa O'Brien

Travellers have been warned there are changes to tram services today due to industrial action.

There are changes to services due to industrial action

West Midlands Metro said trams will be operating every 15 minutes between Bull Street in Birmingham and Wolverhampton St George's.

There will be no services between Bull Street and Edgbaston Village.

West Midlands Metro workers previously voted decisively to take strike action in a dispute over alleged "poverty wages".

It comes after a disastrous year for the company, as services were halted on three separate occasions in just nine months due to cracks in the trams.

Further strike action is scheduled for the coming weeks.

For more information about amended timetables visit westmidlandsmetro.com/disruptions/service-changes-due-to-industrial-action









