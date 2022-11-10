Wolverhampton attracts record number of youth councillors

The youth councillors

The successful candidates attend schools across the city and were officially named at a special ceremony held in the civic centre's council chamber.

They were welcomed by Mayor of Wolverhampton Councillor Sandra Samuels, the cabinet member for children and young people Councillor Beverley Momenabadi, deputy leader Councillor Stephen Simkins, executive director of families Emma Bennett, deputy director of commissioning and transformation Andrew Wolverson and other councillors.

The event hosted by Youth Council chairperson Tia Patel, provided an opportunity to reflect on some of it's recent achievements, including a record turnout in the recent Youth MP elections – the highest in the Midlands – which determined what topics Youth MPs debated in the House of Commons during Parliament Week.

Youth councillors have also helped develop the successful Yo! Wolves activities programme run during school holidays and have contributed to the council's youth engagement strategy.

Councillor Momenabadi said: "We take the views of young people seriously and we are keen to co-produce the development of our services. I and my fellow councillors welcome the level of challenge and scrutiny the Youth Council provides.

“It was a pleasure to meet our new youth councillors and speak to them about what the role of being a councillor involves and we are really looking forward to working with them over the next 12 months."

She added: “Our Youth Council’s reputation goes wider than Wolverhampton and they have again this year been actively involved on national forums, such as shaping policy on emotional wellbeing for young people. Meanwhile, our two Youth MPs, Greg McDonald and L’shae Green, took part in last week’s Youth Parliament Debate at the House of Commons.”

The Youth Council has been in operation in the city for over 20 years and the skills developed in the group are being passed on and built on, year after year.

For more details email #YES@wolverhampton.gov.uk.