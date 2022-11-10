Remembrance Day 2022: Services being held in region this weekend

Remembrance Day parades will go through the streets of towns and cities across the region, such as Stafford

Remembrance Day on Sunday, November 13 will see veterans, civic leaders, members of the Royal British Legion and the public gather in town squares, at cenotaphs and in front of council houses to honour armed forces members who have died in the line of duty.

Members of the public will be able to line the streets to see the parades go by and there will be opportunities to lay wreathes and pause for two minutes of silence, preceded by The Last Post and followed by The Reveille.

All council and civic leaders will be part of events across the region on both Sunday for Remembrance Day and Armistice Day on Friday, including large scale events at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas.

There will be services and events taking place across the region, so here is a list of the major events:

Friday, November 11 - Armistice Day

Chadsmoor War Memorial, Service from 10.30am

Wimblebury War Memorial, Service from 10.40am

Market Square, Stafford, Act of Remembrance from 10.45am

National Memorial Arboretum, Armistice Day Service & planting of the Queen’s Green Canopy from 10.45am

Sedgley, All Saints' Gardens, Act of Remembrance from 10.45am

Sandwell Council House, Oldbury, Armistice Day two-minute silence from 10.50am

Codsall, South Staffordshire Council Remembrance Day Service from 11am

St Peter's Square, Wolverhampton, Armistice Day service from 11am

Walsall, Blakenall Peace Tree from 11am.

Barr Beacon, Service of Remembrance from 11am.

Saturday, November 12

Jeffcock Road Cemetery, Wolverhampton, Service of Remembrance from 10am.

Sunday, November 13 - Remembrance Day

Brereton & Ravenhill, Service and Parade from 8.55am

Rugeley, Service and Parade from 9.15am

Hednesford, Service and Parade from 9.30am

Lichfield, Service and Parade from 9.40am

Sedgley, Service and Parade from 9.45am

Chadsmoor, Service and Parade from 10am

Heath Hayes, Service and Parade from 10am

Norton Canes, Service and Parade from 10am

Walsall, Service and Parade from 10.05am

Cannock, Service and Parade from 10.15am

Kidderminster, Service and Parade from 10.15am

Dudley, Service and Parade from 10.15am

Stone, Service and Parade from 10.15am

Smethwick, Service and Parade from 10.20am

Tipton, Service and Parade from 10.20am

Rowley Regis, Service and Parade from 10.25am

Wolverley, Service and Parade from 10.25am

Bewdley, Service and Parade from 10.30am

Great Barr, Service and Parade from 10.30am

Oldbury, Service and Parade from 10.30am

Wolverhampton, Service and Parade from 10.30am

Stourport, Service and Parade from 10.35am

Wednesbury, Service and Parade from 10.35am

West Bromwich, Service and Parade from 10.40am

National Memorial Arboretum, Service from 10.45am

Stafford, Service and Parade from 10.45am