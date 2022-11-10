Remembrance Day 2022: Services being held in region this weekend

Remembrance Day on Sunday, November 13 will see veterans, civic leaders, members of the Royal British Legion and the public gather in town squares, at cenotaphs and in front of council houses to honour armed forces members who have died in the line of duty.
Members of the public will be able to line the streets to see the parades go by and there will be opportunities to lay wreathes and pause for two minutes of silence, preceded by The Last Post and followed by The Reveille.
All council and civic leaders will be part of events across the region on both Sunday for Remembrance Day and Armistice Day on Friday, including large scale events at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas.
There will be services and events taking place across the region, so here is a list of the major events:
Friday, November 11 - Armistice Day
Chadsmoor War Memorial, Service from 10.30am
Wimblebury War Memorial, Service from 10.40am
Market Square, Stafford, Act of Remembrance from 10.45am
National Memorial Arboretum, Armistice Day Service & planting of the Queen’s Green Canopy from 10.45am
Sedgley, All Saints' Gardens, Act of Remembrance from 10.45am
Sandwell Council House, Oldbury, Armistice Day two-minute silence from 10.50am
Codsall, South Staffordshire Council Remembrance Day Service from 11am
St Peter's Square, Wolverhampton, Armistice Day service from 11am
Walsall, Blakenall Peace Tree from 11am.
Barr Beacon, Service of Remembrance from 11am.
Saturday, November 12
Jeffcock Road Cemetery, Wolverhampton, Service of Remembrance from 10am.
Sunday, November 13 - Remembrance Day
Brereton & Ravenhill, Service and Parade from 8.55am
Rugeley, Service and Parade from 9.15am
Hednesford, Service and Parade from 9.30am
Lichfield, Service and Parade from 9.40am
Sedgley, Service and Parade from 9.45am
Chadsmoor, Service and Parade from 10am
Heath Hayes, Service and Parade from 10am
Norton Canes, Service and Parade from 10am
Walsall, Service and Parade from 10.05am
Cannock, Service and Parade from 10.15am
Kidderminster, Service and Parade from 10.15am
Dudley, Service and Parade from 10.15am
Stone, Service and Parade from 10.15am
Smethwick, Service and Parade from 10.20am
Tipton, Service and Parade from 10.20am
Rowley Regis, Service and Parade from 10.25am
Wolverley, Service and Parade from 10.25am
Bewdley, Service and Parade from 10.30am
Great Barr, Service and Parade from 10.30am
Oldbury, Service and Parade from 10.30am
Wolverhampton, Service and Parade from 10.30am
Stourport, Service and Parade from 10.35am
Wednesbury, Service and Parade from 10.35am
West Bromwich, Service and Parade from 10.40am
National Memorial Arboretum, Service from 10.45am
Stafford, Service and Parade from 10.45am
Cookley, Service and Parade from 6.15pm