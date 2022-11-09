Winner comes forward to claim £7.44 million lottery prize after ticket bought in Wolverhampton area

Wolves Steve Bull and the National Lottery's Andy Carter urging the winner to get in touch last month

National Lottery operator Camelot confirmed a claim had been lodged just weeks before the deadline for receiving the jackpot would have expired.

The winning ticket had been bought in the Wolverhampton area on June 18.

The winner cane forward following a high-profile appeal in the Express & Star featuring Wolves legend Steve Bull.

The ticket, which matched all six main numbers in the draw, had previously remained outstanding.

It is the third multi-million pound Lotto jackpot to be claimed in the space of a week. A £12.8 million win on Wednesday last week was followed by a £3.8 million jackpot on Saturday night.

The claim will now go through a process of validation to ensure the terms and conditions have been adhered to.

Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the ticket-holder will then decide whether or not to go public and share their news.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor for the National Lottery, said: "What amazing news for this lucky ticket-holder who has claimed their prize.

"In the last seven days alone we’ve seen over £24 million in Lotto jackpot prize money won and claimed by lucky Lotto players.

“Our focus is now on supporting this jackpot ticket-holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing win.”