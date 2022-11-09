Roads to close in Wolverhampton for Remembrance Day services as full parade returns to city

Parades and services will take place on Sunday

This year's Remembrance Sunday in Wolverhampton will see the full military parade through the city centre to commemorate those that fought for our country for the first time since 2019.

The parade will begin on Wulfruna Street at 10.30am, into Princes Square then Lichfield Street, Queen Square and Exchange Street, across Cheapside and onto St Peter's Square for the annual Observance of Remembrance.

Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Sandra Samuels OBE, said: "Bringing back the full city centre Remembrance Sunday parade for the first time since 2019 is something I was very keen to do, and I know it is something our veterans and forces community wanted as well.

"I know the people of Wolverhampton, who enjoy such a long-standing close and special bond with the forces community, will turn out in their thousands to pay their respects to the fallen. We would encourage people to line the route and come and watch the outdoor drumhead service in St Peter's Square.

"The event will have extra poignancy this year with war raging in Europe and coming soon after the death of our late Queen Elizabeth II to whom our forces swore allegiance for so many years. Remembrance is a time to honour the fallen, pray for peace and remind ourselves of the terrible human cost of war and conflict."

Some roads around the city centre will be closed for a short time during the day.

Road closures on Remembrance Sunday:

Wulfruna Street will be closed to traffic between 8.30am to 11am.

Princes Square, Lichfield Street, Queen Square, Exchange Street, Cheapside and St Peter's Square will be closed to all vehicles from 10.30am to approximately 10.50am.