Work to begin on new building at historic Wolverhampton school

By Joe SweeneyWolverhampton

Work on a new school building which will "transform the education" offered to pupils in Wolverhampton will start next summer, it has been announced.

An artist's impression of how the new development at St Peter's Collegiate Academy will look. Image: Kier Construction.

The new facility at St Peter’s Collegiate Academy will replace four of the current seven buildings on the site, with construction giants Kier set to take on the work.

Established in 1844, the mixed academy Church of England (C of E) school in Compton is part of the Three Spires Trust, and is one of the first in the country to be announced as part of the Department for Education’s (DfE) rebuilding programme.

Councillor Lynne Moran said: “This is a project proposal by a large academy trust but as I understand the plans, it is a major piece of work designed to enhance existing facilities rather than a piecemeal series of refurbishments.

“We are a long way off local authority intervention, advice and guidance these days where trusts are concerned but this project looks to me as if it will benefit the learning journey of its pupils.”

Councillor Qaiser Azeem added: “This seems to be a major piece of rebuilding work by Department for Education – a new building for St Peter’s Collegiate Academy. I welcome this proposal to improve learning facilities for its pupils.

“The new build will hopefully improve and transform the education needs for the academy’s current and future students.”

St Peter’s vice-principal Daniel Sherriff said: “Although St Peter’s is much more than the buildings, it is undoubted that moving into a new building in 2025 will transform the education we offer to our students currently and in the future.”

The multi-phase project will involve design and planning, the demolition of existing buildings, creation of specialist temporary accommodation and the building of a new secondary school.

Former pupils of St Peter’s include ex-football player and manager Don Howe, One Direction singer Liam Payne, cycling champ Hugh Porter and Marvel Comics artist Mike Perkins.

Joe Sweeney

By Joe Sweeney

@JoeSweeneyLDR

Local Democracy Reporter covering Wolverhampton.

