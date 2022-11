Tram service disrupted after line blocked by car accident

West Midlands Metro trams have been affected by the accident

The incident, which happened around 5.42pm, meant that trams were unable to stop between Wolverhampton St George's and Priestfield, with trams terminating at Priestfield and running to Bull Street.

Ticket holders for Midlands Metro services will be able to use NX West Midlands bus 79 between Priestfield and Wolverhampton and West Midlands Railway services between Wolverhampton and Birmingham.

A spokesman for Midlands Metro said: "Due to a car accident, trams are unable to stop between Wolverhampton St George's and Priestfield.

"Trams now running between Priestfield and Bull Street only.

"Trams are not in operation between Wolverhampton St George's and Priestfield.

"Tickets are being accepted on the NX West Midlands 79 bus between Priestfield and Wolverhampton and West Midlands Railway between Wolverhampton and Birmingham."