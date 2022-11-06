Police growing concerned for missing woman from Wolverhampton

Christelle, 26, went missing around 9am on Saturday from the Featherstone area.
She was last seen wearing a long sleeved black top, black tights and a beige coat.
Anyone who sees Christelle is asked to call 999 and quote log 3178 of November 5.
#APPEAL | Can you help us find Christelle?— Wolverhampton Police (@WolvesPolice) November 5, 2022
