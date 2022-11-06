Notification Settings

Police growing concerned for missing woman from Wolverhampton

By Lisa O'Brien

Police say they are becoming "increasingly worried" about the welfare of a woman who has gone missing from Wolverhampton.

Christelle has gone missing from the Featherstone area
Christelle, 26, went missing around 9am on Saturday from the Featherstone area.

She was last seen wearing a long sleeved black top, black tights and a beige coat.

Anyone who sees Christelle is asked to call 999 and quote log 3178 of November 5.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

