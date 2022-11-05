Meeting row over tribute to councillor's aunt leaves representative in tears

Former councillor Paddy Bradley, left, was made an alderman in 2012

Wolverhampton Councillor Stephanie Haynes had been due to second a resolution proposed by her Conservative colleague, Councillor Simon Bennett, which was to provide a permanent tribute to former long-serving city councillor and alderman Paddy Bradley, who died in June aged 85.

However, proceedings became heated when the Labour group, who had initially been prepared to second the motion, said they were unaware that Councillor Bennett had earlier disagreed with this.

Chairing the meeting, mayor Councillor Sandra Samuels said: “I had a conversation with the leader of the Conservative party Councillor Wendy Thompson earlier in the day and she did agree it would be in order for a Labour member to second this.

"And she did say she had spoken to Councillor Bennett and he did not agree with this arrangement.”

Councillor Thompson told members: “It is certainly appropriate for Councillor Haynes because Paddy Bradley was her aunt and obviously a very close relative, so it’s very important for her to speak on this item and to second it.

“This was originally Councillor Bennett’s resolution, and therefore the proper respect should be given to him to put it forward as he also feels very strongly about it.”

However, leader of the council Councillor Ian Brookfield said: “I am extremely disappointed. Why wasn’t a note passed around and to the mayor out of respect?

"I’ve gone to my group earlier, and this is why we have pre-groups, and we will be supporting any resolution.

"But we wanted it because there are people on this side who had known and loved Paddy for a lot longer than many of Conservative members. We’d organised a seconder and a speaker.

“It would appear the tide is turning in the Conservative Party as the leader no longer makes the decisions.

"You’re the ones who have changed it. You have misled us and the mayor here. We absolutely agree, Councillor Haynes should be moving this.

“You’re making something sordid out of something that should be excellent because of your decision making and your ineptitude.”

Councillor Thompson said: “I would like to make a public apology to Councillor Stephanie Haynes and her family for this.

"How dare you impune and bring into abuse a tribute to this much-loved and respected former member?

“I did say that it was only appropriate for me to discuss this matter with Councillor Bennett, but I also said it was good to have an overall view from the whole council.

"And I did mention some Labour councillors who had known Paddy for a long time.

“Councillor Bennett originally proposed this motion and it was obviously appropriate for Councillor Haynes to be able to second it because of Paddy being such a close relative.

"I think we can all join in – and we should be unified about this."

Councillor Brookfield called for a 15-minute recess so his group could retire and write a “friendly amendment”, which was approved following a majority vote.

Following the adjournment, Councillor Haynes, who was visibly upset, requested to make a personal statement.

Councillor Stephanie Haynes was seen to be visibly upset following the exchanges

She said: “I really do feel that the spirit of this whole thing has been lost. It’s quite upsetting and I feel that the whole thing has been degraded.

“And for that matter and for that reason, I’m not sure if I can, but I would like to move that the whole thing be deferred to give us time to cool down and think again.

"I never meant for any of this and I’m not sure if my aunt would be disgusted or laughing to be perfectly honest.

"I know I’m not laughing. It’s really quite upsetting so I would like it to be deferred if possible please.”

Mayor Samuels told her: “I would like to apologise on behalf of us as a council.

"I don’t think this was intentional. Obviously this is very close to your heart so we agree to it being deferred.”

The proposal was seconded by Councillor Brookfield, who said: “We absolutely support this, but as a group we felt deceived.”

Paddy Bradley first became a councillor in 1972 and served the ward for 39 years, during which time she had a number of roles including leader of the Conservative group and deputy mayor.