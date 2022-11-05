Residents Association teams up with bowling club to offer weekly warm hub

Inside the warm hub, Penn Residents Association vice chair Arko Sen and chair Debbie Peach, at Penn Bowling Club.

Penn Residents Association has teamed up with Penn Bowling Club to put on the warm hub, which will take place every Thursday from 11am until 2pm.

While the club is officially a member's club, it has opened its doors for everyone for these gatherings and everyone is welcome.

As well as plenty of games, there will be a session from Job Change every week, advising people on everything from claiming the right benefits to how to use the NHS app.

Debbie Peach, chair of the association, said: "About two months ago when we were coming out of the pandemic, we could see people were isolated and there was a need to get people together and talking.

"We could see a need to help out elderly people more than anybody. There was a big problem with lack of knowledge around the internet and using online NHS resources, as well as claiming the benefits they're entitled to.

"Lots of people don't know what they can access. So we started to identify the needs of residents in Penn.

"We're heading towards hard times and this is about getting people together and playing games. It's a home from home here, and the bowling club has been marvellous to allow us to come here."

Vice chair of the association, Arko Sen from Penn, added: "We've been running the association since January and it quickly became apparent that people came out of Covid with a lack of confidence in some things.

"At the beginning we were really problem-focused, looking at mega problems we knew were in the community and trying to deal with it.

"Now, it's a combination. We want to hear your problems but we also want you to use the stuff we have. We're all here, come and listen."

Penns Residents Association has an email list of 200 people where they advertise their events, but they are striving to reach 6,000 households in Penn. To do this, they will need more volunteers.

Arko added: "Penn has lots of people who don’t have online access. It's a gift when people have email so we can communicate, but we need other means including newsletters and word of mouth.

"We're thankful for all our volunteers but we need more to go and get the newsletters out there."

The association expressed gratitude to Gavin Craddock, the general manager of the bowling club, for hosting their warm hub.

Gavin, who is originally from Penn, said: "This is open to everyone. Penn Bowling Club and the committee have always been supportive of the local community, and the committee have been brilliant.

"There was a general concern about the cost of living and people are being more mindful as to what they're spending. As a club, we do recognise that, and we haven't raised our prices. We've tried to absorb what we can."

As well as warmth and company, the association hopes the hub will help people to navigate online NHS tools and claim the benefits they are entitled to.

Sam Dytor, an employment skills and training manager at Job Change, gave a talk at the first warm hub about using the NHS app.

Sam said: "There's a big need for this help. I did a class on how to use the app yesterday, and only half the people in the room could use it.

"People struggle with registering on the app, especially with scanning their ID and then their face - people need a lot of support with that. We also make sure people aren't paying to book free appointments.

"We offer help with the NHS app, which 60 per cent of GPs use to book appointments now, as well as career advice and social skills.

"We also give benefit advice and checks, making sure all residents claiming benefits they’re entitled, as £15bn goes unclaimed every year.