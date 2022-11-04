'We can’t just sit around and do nothing': Anger as Wolverhampton university art shop to close

Wolverhampton University has implemented a culling of the arts due to a £20m financial deficit. The art shop is the latest casualty.

The shop is the latest casualty of the institution's £20 million deficit, which has seen 138 courses axed and up to 250 staff members at risk of leaving the university.

Cuts resulting from the deficit have decimated the arts provision at the university, including the culling of the entire School of Performing Arts.

At an online question-and-answer session with students earlier this year, deputy vice-chancellor, Professor Julia Clarke declared that the university just could not afford the arts.

Commenting on the proposed closure of the shop, an arts student at the university said: "It has been brought to our attention that the university will be closing the art shop permanently after December this year.

"This is something we as a collective and as an art school cannot let slide. We are paying for this whole experience and with no student bar and no art shop we can’t just sit around and do nothing.

"This is our education, and we want to try and make people aware of what’s happening and make a change. We will also be seeking answers from the chancellors by calling a meeting with them, to hold them accountable."

Professor Clarke said of the proposal: “We have undertaken an analysis of the use of the art shop over the past five years and have found that significantly fewer students are now using the facility as they are able to obtain their art supplies more cheaply elsewhere.

"As such, it is not in the best interest of our students for the university to continue to offer a dedicated art shop.

“We remain committed to enhancing the student experience across all of our courses and we will continue to review our on-campus services to ensure that our provision is designed to fit current needs of all students.”

Students are planning a protest against the proposed closure on Monday, from 1pm to 2pm, outside Costa in Wolverhampton town centre.

Dr Catherine Lamond, chair of the UCU union at the university, said: "UCU at the University of Wolverhampton are saddened to hear about the closure of the art shop.