Two taken to hospital after Wolverhampton crash

By Lisa O'BrienWolverhamptonPublished:

Two men were taken to hospital after a crash in Wolverhampton.

Coalway Road, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google
Coalway Road, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

The car had collided with a vehicle which was parked in Coalway Road.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 7.20pm on Sunday.

Medics treated the casualties at the scene before taking them to the city's New Cross Hospital.

Their injuries were not believed to be serious.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a car that had collided with a stationary car on Coalway Road at 7.22pm.

"Two ambulances attended the scene. On arrival we discovered two male patients, both from the same car.

"They were both treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to New Cross Hospital for further treatment."

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

