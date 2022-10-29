Five blocks of flats in Wolverhampton to get revamp under long-running regeneration plans

Hawthorn House is one of the blocks lined up for refurbishment

The blocks, all off Inkerman Street in Health Town, will get new doors, windows and entrance lobbies, as well as improved safety through new cladding and the installation of sprinklers.

The work will take place at Hawthorn House, Ling House and Redoak House, which are all ten-storey blocks; and nine storey blocks Lincoln House and Tremont House.

The scheme, which has been put forward by Wolverhampton Homes, forms the latest phase of the £120million Heath Town regeneration project.

Previous phases have seen new homes built and refurbishments to the Brockfield House, Campion House and Longfield House high rises.

The work will also see the blocks fitted with better insulation, including over-cladding on the external walls.

Meanwhile each of them will get a new primary colour, with Hawthorn House, Ling House and Redoak House to have blue; Tremont to have green and Lincoln to have orange.

The scheme will also see a new sprinkler house built next to Redoak House.

A design and access statement submitted with the plans says the work will address a number of maintenance issues that have impacted the blocks, which were built in 1970.

It says: "The scheme incorporates proposals including the physical improvement of the five mid-rise blocks in terms of their environmental performance.

"All five blocks are to be refurbished externally. The refurbishment includes external insulated cladding with rendered finish and new windows.

"All the blocks are to be provided with re-built entrance lobbies."

The scheme was originally put forward in 2018 but no work was ever completed and planning permission expired.